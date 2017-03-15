31°
News

Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

15th Mar 2017 7:00 PM
Jake Birtwhistle in action at last year's Hamilton Island Triathlon.
Jake Birtwhistle in action at last year's Hamilton Island Triathlon.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRIATHLON: The eyes of the sporting world will turn to Hamilton Island for this weekend's inaugural Super League Triathlon.

The brainchild of two-time Ironman World champion, Australian Chris McCormack, the event is taking triathlon, giving it a twist and putting it on the global stage.

Headline acts will be Alistair Brownlee, the defending Olympic Champion from both Rio and London, Spanish rival Javier Gomez and fellow Rio medalist, Henri Schoeman from South Africa.

Schoeman and countrymen Richard Murray will definitely be suited to the shorter formats while the next generation will be headlined by young Aussie guns Jake Birtwhistle and Ryan Fisher.

"Hamilton Island holds such great memories for me and whilst I know the racing is going to be at the highest level, I'm confident that I can create some havoc and be amongst the winners,” Birtwhistle said.

And there will be multiple winners before the first Super League Triathlon champion is crowned.

Friday is opening day with the 'Triple Mix'; three races over a 300m swim, 6km bike and 2km run separated by ten minutes, but with a mixed order each time.

Opening race is the standard swim, bike run, but just 10 minutes after the first athlete finishes, they race again starting with the run, then bike, then swim before finally finishing on a bike, swim, run format.

A big occasion needs a big finale and 'The Eliminator' will ultimately decide the title.

The third day of racing sees the racing revert to standard format of swim, bike and then run. Once again, there will be three short races with the catch being that all the field will be whittled down each time.

Twenty-three athletes will toe the start line, only 16 will remain for race two and the top 10 for race three.

Locals can tune in or be trackside for a historic day, not just in triathlon, but in sport. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and internationally, but there'll be no better seat than trackside this weekend on Hamilton Island.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  alistair brownlee hamilton island super league triathlon triathlon whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

The eyes of the sporting world will turn to Hamilton Island for this weekend's inaugural Super League Triathlon.

Cannons fire at swim meet

GREAT SWIM: Jakarra Hefferman coming home in the over 10 years 100-metre butterfly at the weekend.

Cannons fire at swim meet.

Magpies topple WFC

PRE-SEASON: It was tough to find the back of the net in the first half but as the game went on the Magpies' dominance prevailed.

Magpies topple WFC.

Big W takes the lead on Boomerang Bags

FLYING START: Big W acting store manager Edwina Wells with Barb Adamson.

More businesses are expected to support the Boomerang Bag.

Local Partners

Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

The eyes of the sporting world will turn to Hamilton Island for this weekend's inaugural Super League Triathlon.

Airlie local takes on new TV show

LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.

EVER wander how chilling crime shows get their eerie mood?

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

‘WHEN it comes to seafood, I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged our least favourite MKR contestant. Now it’s come back to haunt him?

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Airlie local takes on new TV show

LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.

EVER wander how chilling crime shows get their eerie mood?

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dads of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Justin Bieber apologises over Sunshine Coast outburst

Justin Bieber apologises over an outburst during his visit to the Sunshine Coast.

Bieber's tongue-in-cheek 'sorry' to camera crew

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Galbraith Park Estate Stage 5B - Coming Soon

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in construction and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Coastal Grazing at its Best

114 Pagdens Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 7 $689,000

229 acres with renovated home. Situated at Pagdens Road in the fertile higher annual rainfall Owens Creek area. Variety of tropical pastures well established. All...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Affordable Property - Remove or Renovate

155 Evan Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this rare opportunity to purchase a 688 m2 block in a prime South Mackay location. The 2 bedroom & sleep out cottage could be removed or renovated and...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!