Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

TRIATHLON: The eyes of the sporting world will turn to Hamilton Island for this weekend's inaugural Super League Triathlon.

The brainchild of two-time Ironman World champion, Australian Chris McCormack, the event is taking triathlon, giving it a twist and putting it on the global stage.

Headline acts will be Alistair Brownlee, the defending Olympic Champion from both Rio and London, Spanish rival Javier Gomez and fellow Rio medalist, Henri Schoeman from South Africa.

Schoeman and countrymen Richard Murray will definitely be suited to the shorter formats while the next generation will be headlined by young Aussie guns Jake Birtwhistle and Ryan Fisher.

"Hamilton Island holds such great memories for me and whilst I know the racing is going to be at the highest level, I'm confident that I can create some havoc and be amongst the winners,” Birtwhistle said.

And there will be multiple winners before the first Super League Triathlon champion is crowned.

Friday is opening day with the 'Triple Mix'; three races over a 300m swim, 6km bike and 2km run separated by ten minutes, but with a mixed order each time.

Opening race is the standard swim, bike run, but just 10 minutes after the first athlete finishes, they race again starting with the run, then bike, then swim before finally finishing on a bike, swim, run format.

A big occasion needs a big finale and 'The Eliminator' will ultimately decide the title.

The third day of racing sees the racing revert to standard format of swim, bike and then run. Once again, there will be three short races with the catch being that all the field will be whittled down each time.

Twenty-three athletes will toe the start line, only 16 will remain for race two and the top 10 for race three.

Locals can tune in or be trackside for a historic day, not just in triathlon, but in sport. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and internationally, but there'll be no better seat than trackside this weekend on Hamilton Island.