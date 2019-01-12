Menu
Login
Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell poses for photographers after winning the 2018 Brownlow Medal. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell poses for photographers after winning the 2018 Brownlow Medal. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
AFL

Brownlow medallist posts message to fans after leg surgery

12th Jan 2019 3:43 PM

BROWNLOW Medallist Tom Mitchell is upbeat about his AFL future as he recovers from a serious leg injury.

The Hawthorn star has undergone surgery after an horrific training accident on Friday, when he broke the two bones in his lower left leg.

On Saturday, a smiling Mitchell posted a photo on Instagram of himself in his hospital bed.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of visitors and kind messages I have received," Mitchell said.

"I am grateful for all of the support I have around me - my partner, my family and friends, my team mates, the medical team, the football club and our supporters.

"The highs and lows can change in a second but I am up for another challenge and will be back out there in no time."

Hawthorn are resigned to most likely losing their star onballer for this season, but are also confident he will make a full recovery.

- AAP

More Stories

afl hawthorn hawks tom mitchell
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hamish sails his way to first place

    Hamish sails his way to first place

    Sport Local sailor Hamish Swain defeated a high-class fleet at the Sail Melbourne regatta.

    • 12th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
    Man fined for running away

    Man fined for running away

    News Police chase man.

    Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

    Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

    News Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

    Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

    Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

    News Head shave to raise money for cancer research.

    Local Partners