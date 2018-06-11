Brown‘s Champagne Cuddles kept on ice

Corey Brown and three-year-old filly Champagne Cuddles (pink cap) finish third behind Santa Ana Lane. Picture: AAP

COREY Brown turned for home in Saturday's Stradbroke Handicap thinking he'd win easily on Champagne Cuddles but it soon turned sour.

"I thought I was home," he said.

"I wasn't disappointed with her. She couldn't get her action down the straight. She kept dipping and diving.

"If I sit on the fence, I run a clear second. I think the winner beats me anyway."

Winning jockey Ben Melham said he was able to enjoy a conservative run from the good draw on Santa Ana Lane.

"My concern was that he was going to be a long way back. I thought I might have traffic issues," he said.

"When I was able to position up as close as I did with the horse I wanted to be following, I knew his turn of foot would get him over the line.

"He is turning into a very good horse. He has a great turn of foot.

"He has always had the ability and he is just starting to put it together.''

Jim Byrne said Crack Me Up ran a huge race to finish fourth because he didn't travel at any point.

"I know a lot of other runners had excuses because of the track, but he never travelled, 700m out was the only stage he started to pick up the bridle and get into the race," Byrne said.

Jeff Lloyd, who like Brown had to waste hard to ride light, said fifth-placed Perast cost himself by hanging out badly from the 600m and up the straight.