Brrr! Whitsundays shiver through record-breaking weekend

The Whitsundays experienced its coldest May maximums on record. Picture: iStock

RECORD-BREAKING cold temperatures in some parts of the Whitsundays had residents shivering and reaching for their jumpers at the weekend.

A mass of cooler, drier air being pulled up from the Great Australian Bight, combined with a cloud band over the Whitsundays, formed the perfect conditions for some very icy temperatures.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said it was "record-breaking cold" for residents at Hamilton Island who experienced their coldest May maximum on record.

A recorded top of 17.2 degrees on Saturday beat the island's previous May maximum record of 17.8 degrees, recorded on May 26, 2012.

Proserpine was close to breaking its May maximum record, matching the 1990 record of 16.2 degrees.

Ms Hoff said Bowen had broken its weather station record for May maximum temperature, however, it did not beat its all-time coldest May day record.

"In about 2015 the location of the weather station in Bowen was changed when it was updated to a new unit," she said.

"Although they're similar in location, you have to distinguish between the two.

"Bowen recorded a 15.3 degree maximum on Saturday, which broke the previous record of 19.9 degrees at the new weather station.

"But it didn't break the all-time record, which was 15.2 degrees, recorded on May 26, 1990."

Ms Hoff said overnight minimums would continue to be very low over the next week, with no cloud cover to act as insulation.

However, daytime temperatures would slowly rise to normal temperatures providing relief for those wanting to hit the beach