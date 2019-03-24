Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

bruce hwy editors picks glass house mountains traffic

Top Stories

    LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    News On the lookout for a job in the Whitsundays? There might be the role for you in this list.

    New flags help RSL members show state pride

    New flags help RSL members show state pride

    News Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch proud to fly state colours.

    • 24th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Holly sold on a life Down Under

    premium_icon Holly sold on a life Down Under

    People and Places Aussie break suiting Holly.

    Proserpine crash

    Proserpine crash

    News The incident took place this morning.