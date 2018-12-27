Menu
Login
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina.
CRASH: A 4WD and caravan have crashed on the Bruce Highway at Yandina. Clayton's Towing
Breaking

BRUCE HIGHWAY CHOKEPOINT: 4WD and caravan roll, close lane

Scott Sawyer
by
27th Dec 2018 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

NORTHBOUND Bruce Highway traffic has been severely affected this afternoon after a 4WD and caravan rollover.

The vehicles crashed heading northbound on the highway at Yandina.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has warned a lane or lanes have been reduced due to the crash, and tow truck operators are on scene.

The Department has warned drivers to expect delays and asked people to use caution in the area.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Yandina, headed towards Eumundi.

It's unclear whether any injuries have been suffered or how serious they are yet. The crash happened about 4.30pm.

It follows heavy congestion being reported from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

bruce highway emergency sunshine coast traffic transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

    Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

    News Two local defence force cadets were recognised for their hard work with an RSL award recently.

    Drug driving leads to lost licence

    Drug driving leads to lost licence

    News Drug driving leads to lost licence

    May in review

    May in review

    News Our year in review series continues with May.

    Three times the legal limit

    Three times the legal limit

    News Three times the legal limit

    Local Partners