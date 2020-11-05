Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘NO BRAINER’: Amalgamation could help VMR stay afloat

        Premium Content ‘NO BRAINER’: Amalgamation could help VMR stay afloat

        News VMR Whitsunday president says joining the two vital services would ease the...

        Smokey Airlie Beach fire expected to burn for days

        Premium Content Smokey Airlie Beach fire expected to burn for days

        News Debris from Cyclone Debbie continue to frustrate emergency services

        Push to bolster flights for sun-seeking NSW travellers

        Premium Content Push to bolster flights for sun-seeking NSW travellers

        Travel Despite last night’s Origin result, the airport chief says the outlook for incoming...