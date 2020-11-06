Menu
The Bruce Highway is now open after a single vehicle motorbike crash earlier today. Picture: File
Breaking

Highway reopens after motorbike crash near Proserpine

Laura Thomas
6th Nov 2020 1:43 PM
UPDATE 3.15PM: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a motorbike crash near Proserpine. 

The road was closed from about 1pm after the single-vehicle crash on Bob Shepherd Bridge, just north of Proserpine.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the road is now clear. 

A man in his 50s was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with hip, neck and back injuries following the crash. 

INITIAL: The Bruce Highway is closed near Proserpine after a single-vehicle motorbike crash.

Emergency services were called to Bob Shepherd bridge, just north of Proserpine, about 1pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with hip, neck and back injuries.

The crash happened just a two-minute drive from the hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Bruce Highway near the bridge was closed but should reopen soon.

        School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

        End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

        Debris from disintegrating enclosures 'completely ignored'

