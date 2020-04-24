Serious crash forces Bruce Hwy to close at O'Connell River

Paramedics are on scene at a serious crash south of Proserpine.

A SERIOUS crash between a truck and vehicle at the O'Connell River Bridge has forced the Bruce Highway to be closed this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Lethebrook at 5.56am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one person was reportedly encapsulated following the crash.

It was unknown how many patients were being treated at that stage.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were also called to the crash and are currently working to make the scene safe.

A spokeswoman said crews were trying to clear fuel and oil that had spilled on to the road.

The truck was reportedly a semi-trailer fridge van carrying general goods, she said.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said it was unknown how long the highway would be closed.