Bruce Highway closed after fatal crash

Police have closed the road after a crash just north of the AIMS turn-off on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has died after a three car crash this morning on the Bruce Highway.

Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said just before 11am a Toyota HiLux ute towing a trailer was travelling south on the Bruce Highway when just north of the AIMS turn-off the crash happened between it and two other cars.

A 25 yo man has died after a horror smash on the Bruce Highway at Cape Cleveland. Four more have been taken to hospital. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/fqQCzWukO6 — Tess Ikonomou (@tessikonomou) July 14, 2019

"For some reason it (the HiLux) appears to have travelled on to the incorrect side of the road and clipped a boat that was being towed by another vehicle travelling north in convoy with a third vehicle behind it," he said.

"As a result of the HiLux hitting the boat, the boat has then jackknifed and both vehicles have then rolled into the scrub area off the road.

"The third (vehicle) following has then collided head on with the utility travelling south."

Sen Sgt Matheson said a doctor at the scene gave the man in the third car first-aid but he was pronounced dead at the dead.

Four other people were taken to Townsville Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There are road blocks in place at the Alligator Creek Roadhouse and at Giru. Motorists can avoid the crash by taking the Flinders Hwy via Majors Creek and Woodstock. pic.twitter.com/Y2uO2ndGL0 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 14, 2019

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

"The FCU (Forensic Crash Unit) will be making investigations and taking statements," Sen Sgt Matheson said.

"We also ask if any witnesses saw or have dashcam footage can they contact PoliceLink or CrimeStoppers and let us know."

Snr Sgt Matheson said the highway would be closed for some time but diversions were in place.

EARLIER

The crash happened about 300m north of the AIMS turn-off.

Police said a car travelling south from Townsville veered onto the wrong side of the road for unknown reasons and clipped the trailer attached to a car heading towards Townsville.

This car rolled off the road and the car heading south hit another smaller car the 25-year-old man was in.

EARLIER

POLICE have closed the Bruce Highway after a serious traffic crash this morning.

For people heading south toward Mackay, the road has been closed at the intersection of Allendale Drive and the Bruce Highway.

There are significant delays at the moment and traffic is banked up.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said three cars including one towing a boat, collided near Cape Cleveland just before 11am.

The conditions of the people involved are unconfirmed.

Delays are expected and people should avoid the highway.

More to come.