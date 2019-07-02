Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Jul 2019 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions west of Bundaberg after a truck rolled over, causing two cars to crash into it.

Emergency services were called to Apple Tree Creek around 4.40am this morning to reports a B-double truck has jack knifed across both the north and southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway.

 

 

As a result, two cars - one travelling in either direction - crashed into the truck.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said three men were transferred to Bundaberg hospital with various injuries - all in a stable condition.

Police have closed the highway in both directions near Gentle Annie Road and have advised motorists to expect delays.

More Stories

bruce highway childers crash rollover traffic truck

Top Stories

    Man rides away from police on a moped

    premium_icon Man rides away from police on a moped

    Crime Drug driver evades police after riding across football field and paddock.

    RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    premium_icon RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    Council News Recycling in the Whitsundays is in for a shake up

    FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    premium_icon FAREWELL: Beloved child care director retires

    People and Places Did this woman look after your kids?

    Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    Crime "If I intended to hurt her then she would be harmed.”