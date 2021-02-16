Menu
Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 8:35 AM
Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at Eubenangee, near Cairns, following an incident involving a truck at 5.40am on Monday.

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours, with police advising motorists to seek an alternate route.
Diversions are likely to be set up via Bramston Beach and Eubenangee roads.

One person is in a critical condition and is being treated at the scene.

    New Facebook product mocked

