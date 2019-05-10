UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

The Bruce Highway was closed earlier today following a multi-vehicle crash near Proserpine.

UPDATE: THREE people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway near Goorganga Plains this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said two vehicles collided at about 4.50pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 50s had chest pain, a woman in her 40s had neck pain and a man in his 30s received a foot injury.

All three were taken to Proserpine Hospital in stable conditions.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for close to an hour, but the road fully reopened at 5.40pm.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is currently blocked in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash near Proserpine.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads posted the information about 5.06pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene.