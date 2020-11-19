Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that work is being undertaken to upgrade the entrance point at Tooloombah rest area. Picture: Richard Jupe
The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that work is being undertaken to upgrade the entrance point at Tooloombah rest area. Picture: Richard Jupe
Motoring

Bruce Highway rest stop to close for northbound travellers

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS looking to head north will need to plan an alternative stopping location as the Tooloombah rest area temporarily closes this weekend to northbound vehicles.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised works would start Saturday to upgrade the entrance point at Tooloombah rest area, about 35km north of Marlborough.

Works would be undertaken daily between 6am to 6pm and are expected to be completed by mid-December.

The upgrade would provide a northern protected right-hand turning lane into the rest area.

The rest area would remain open during this time to southbound vehicles.

The next closest rest area is Waverley Creek, about 30 kilometres north of Tooloombah.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

department of transport and main roads rest stop upgrade tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies behind Jimmy’s road to recovery

        Premium Content Community rallies behind Jimmy’s road to recovery

        Your Story The family of a man who fell two storeys from his Cannonvale balcony expected to be planning a funeral.

        Airlie muso banned from live venues after drunken roof climb

        Premium Content Airlie muso banned from live venues after drunken roof climb

        Crime He was found dangling from the roof in the heart of town and then slipped, pulling...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland