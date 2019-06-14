Five being assessed after car rolled on Bruce Highway

A vehicle has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Calen.

A VEHICLE has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Calen on Friday at 10.25am

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said five people were being assessed for injuries.

"All patients are stable, with no serious injuries reported," the spokesperson said.

#Calen - Five patients are being assessed following a vehicle rollover on the @Bruce_Hwy at 10.25am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 14, 2019

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the vehicle rolled near the RACQ Depot on the Bruce Highway in Calen, and that the highway was closed after the accident.

The spokesperson couldn't confirm if the highway had reopened, but said an extra police unit has been requested to assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously near the scene.