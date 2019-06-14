Menu
A vehicle has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Calen.
Five being assessed after car rolled on Bruce Highway

Georgia Simpson
14th Jun 2019 10:53 AM

A VEHICLE has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Calen on Friday at 10.25am

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said five people were being assessed for injuries.

"All patients are stable, with no serious injuries reported," the spokesperson said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the vehicle rolled near the RACQ Depot on the Bruce Highway in Calen, and that the highway was closed after the accident.

The spokesperson couldn't confirm if the highway had reopened, but said an extra police unit has been requested to assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously near the scene.

