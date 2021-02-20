Bruce Highway upgrade works to cause traffic delays: TMR

Roadworks are expected to cause delays for motorists with the Department of Transport and Main Roads urging motorists to plan their journey ahead of time.

Works on the Mackay Northern Access Upgrade project will cause traffic delays with motorists urged to plan their trip around reduced speed limits and lane closures.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised night works would be undertaken on the Bruce Highway between Ron Camm Bridge and Gooseponds Bridge, and Phillip St to Bald Hill Rd.

The works were scheduled to start on Monday, February 22, and run through to Friday, February 26.

“Single lane closures and temporary reduced speed limits will be in place,” TMR advised.

“Delays are expected, please allow extra time.

“Please observe all signage and drive to conditions.”

Roadworks are expected to impact traffic flows on Ron Camm Bridge. Picture: Rae Wilson

Roadworks planned for the Murray Creek bridge rehabilitation were rescheduled because of wet weather.

The revised period for those works, on Mirani Mt Ossa Rd, was from Tuesday, February 23, to Friday, February 26.

“Traffic controllers will be in place from 6pm to 6am and reduced speed limits will apply,” TMR advised.

The Bruce Highway at Palm Tree Creek will be reduced to one lane for a month from Monday, February 22, from 6am -6pm.

Delays are expected with motorists advised to allow for extra travel time.

The works were scheduled to run from Monday through to Saturday, March 27.

“Access to the Palm Tree Creek rest area will be maintained,” TMR advised.

“Thank you for your patience while these essential works are being delivered.”



Reduced speed limits will be in place for the duration of intersection upgrade works at Proserpine Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd.

TMR advised the works would be undertaken until mid-June.

Motorists are urged to observe all signage and drive to the conditions.