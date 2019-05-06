Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek. Contributed
Breaking

Bruce Hwy at a standstill after truck rollover

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th May 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.

Lengthy delays are expected for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast this Labour Day after the 1pm smash.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have assessed three patients with one transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"They were all minor, superficial injuries," a QAS media spokesman said.

The crash occurred 3km north of Johnston Road exit with one of the northbound lanes blocked.

Delays are expected and motorists should proceed with caution.

bruce highway racq sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man 'pretended to be asleep' to avoid police

    premium_icon Man 'pretended to be asleep' to avoid police

    Crime Man loses his licence for being in charge of a vehicle while drunk.

    FOR SALE: Popular, unique Whitsundays business on the market

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Popular, unique Whitsundays business on the market

    Business The shop is much loved feature along Main Street

    $1.5m Labor TAFE promise

    premium_icon $1.5m Labor TAFE promise

    News Labor makes election promise for Bowen TAFE.

    Funds in the kitty for a new Whitsunday bowling green

    Funds in the kitty for a new Whitsunday bowling green

    News A green is about to become a reality for this local association