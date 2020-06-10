Menu
Emergency Crews are on the scene of a truck rollover north of Bowen
Lanes closed on Bruce Hwy after truck roll over

Jordan Gilliland
10th Jun 2020 11:38 AM
A TRUCK rollover north of Bowen has blocked one lane of the Bruce Highway and partially blocked another.

Emergency services responded to a reported truck rollover 40kms north of Bowen, at Guthalungra, about 10.10am.

There were no injuries reported from the rollover, however, the truck has spilled sand on the Bruce Highway, blocking the northbound lane and partially blocking the southbound lane, a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the sand was spread over an area about 20 metres in diameter and traffic was flowing through one lane with police supervision.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews arrived to see about 6 tonnes of "enviro-sand" spread across the Bruce Highway.

She said a crew from Transport and Main Roads was dispatched from Bowen to help with the clean-up.

QFES crews were currently making sure no more dust became airborne from the incident.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the male driver has no obvious injuries and declined transport to hospital.
 

