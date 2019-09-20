Bruce Hwy bordered by flames south of Mackay

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vegetation fire was initially reported at 1.30pm on St Lawrence Rd, Marlborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vegetation fire was initially reported at 1.30pm on St Lawrence Rd, Marlborough.

UPDATE 3.10PM: RURAL fire crews are facing a 4km long fire front on the Bruce Highway north of Marlborough.

It is understood the extensive blaze was sparked by a bus towing a trailer with no wheels along the highway, causing sparks.

Crews are arriving on scene to battle the escalating incident.

It is understood there is a heavy smoke in the area which could force the closure of the highway.

UPDATE 3PM: FIVE rural fire crews are responding to a fire between Mackay and Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started as a grass fire on both side of the Bruce Highway.

"It is currently burning 15km north of the Puma service station at Marlborough," she said.

Reports indicate the highway may be blocked by police due to smoke.

INITIAL: FIREFIGHTERS are racing to contain a blaze that has broken out along the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews were heading to the vegetation fire, initially reported at 1.30pm on St Lawrence Rd, Marlborough.

It is understood the fire is burning on both sides of the highway, however, police said the road was not blocked and traffic was flowing normally.

The Rural Fire Service bushfire warning map has advised residents and motorists that smoke may affect those in the area.