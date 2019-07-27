BREAKING: Bruce Hwy closed near M’boro due to traffic hazard

THE Bruce Highway between Aldershot and Torbanlea has been closed due to low visibility.

A combination of smoke and fog has made it difficult for motorists to see, according to a spokesman for Maryborough Police.

The road closed about 2.15am on Saturday and it remains closed to traffic as of 5.45am.

Traffic hazard: Maryborough - Bruce Hwy CLOSED between Aldershot and Torbanlea. Diversions in place. Drive to the conditions. #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/lWuTfdMQY0 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 26, 2019

It is understood the northbound lane on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West had been closed for a short time in the early hours of Saturday morning due to debris on the road, but is believed it has now reopened.

On Wednesday morning the Maryborough-Hervey Rd was closed for several hours due to low visibility as a result of a combination of fog and smoke.

A number of traffic crashes happened near Susan River as a result of the low visibility before the road was closed.