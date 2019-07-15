Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a smash on the Bruce Highway.
Bruce Hwy crash, delays expected

Georgia Simpson
by
15th Jul 2019 11:30 AM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a smash on the Bruce Highway.

The accident happened about one kilometre south of United Petrol Station at Eden Lassie, between Gregory River and Bowen, at about 10.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the accident involved two trucks, a car and a caravan, and although there was a lot of debris on the road, no injuries had been reported.

"There's just a lot of mess," she said.

The accident happened in the north bound lane.

Drivers should expect delays for at least the next hour, if not longer while emergency services work to clean up the scene, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but the QPS spokesperson said there were unconfirmed reports of one of the trucks having a tire blow out.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokes person said one crew was at the scene, and another one was on the way.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said there were nil patients. 

