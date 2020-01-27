Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
News

Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

27th Jan 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

How to avoid Coast's worst public holiday chokepoints

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.

bruce highway editors picks motoring public holiday travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?

        premium_icon PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?

        News Trading hours for shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and more.

        New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        premium_icon New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        News Arriving with only two suitcases of items to his name, this new Aussie has found...

        Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        premium_icon Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        News Leader of the air force cadets is just one of the many roles of this Citizen of the...

        ‘Overwhelmed’: Collinsville Citizen of the Year honoured

        premium_icon ‘Overwhelmed’: Collinsville Citizen of the Year honoured

        Community A community minded local has been named Collinsville’s citizen of the year at an...