Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic congestion builds on the Bruce Hwy as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Picture: RACQ
Traffic congestion builds on the Bruce Hwy as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Picture: RACQ
News

Bruce Hwy nightmare as crash adds to major delays

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Apr 2021 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A multi-vehicle Bruce Highway crash on the Sunshine Coast is adding to significant delays caused by holiday traffic.

The crash happened at Tanawha about 11.20am. There was more than 8km of congestion before the scene of the crash.

It comes as slow-moving congestion was already building on the Bruce Highway southbound at Elimbah and Beerwah about 11am.

Motorists are being warned of long delays and poor visibility on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ
Motorists are being warned of long delays and poor visibility on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ

Congestion was also building on the Sunshine Motorway on-ramp to the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs.

In total, there was about 38km of congestion between the Sunshine and Brisbane, causing delays of almost half an hour.

RACQ have warned several roads were impacted by flash flooding from the weekend's rain.

They asked motorists to ensure their journey was not impacted before jumping in the car.

A severe weather system feared to hit southeast Queensland on Monday is continuing to move west, away from the southeast coastline.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy nightmare as truck and car crash adds to major delays

bruce hwy easter monday

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vella’s ‘busiest ever’ Good Friday blows a fuse

        Premium Content Vella’s ‘busiest ever’ Good Friday blows a fuse

        Business ‘Apparently we were sucking up too much power’: Takeaway shop smashed with more than 800 orders.

        • 5th Apr 2021 11:17 AM
        Man trapped after car rolls down embankment at Collinsville

        Premium Content Man trapped after car rolls down embankment at Collinsville

        News A car rolled 10m down an embankment early this morning.

        Time to rally the troops for the Recyclable Regatta

        Premium Content Time to rally the troops for the Recyclable Regatta

        Whats On Think you can make an awesome raft from recyclable materials and row your way to...

        Mackay Whitsunday makes the most of a gloomy Easter

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsunday makes the most of a gloomy Easter

        Weather PLUS: Find out the weather forecast for the week ahead >>>