Bruce Hwy potholes causing havoc south of Proserpine

A nasty series of potholes about 800 meters north of the airport turn off on the Bruce Hwy.

A nasty series of potholes about 800 meters north of the airport turn off on the Bruce Hwy.

AN airport pick-up turned into a horrific near miss for a learner driver and her mother on the Bruce Hwy about two weeks ago.

Driving in her Chrysler PT Cruiser back to Proserpine the inexperienced driver behind the wheel veered into a series of deep and jagged depressions in the north-bound lane.

Kim Corrie said her daughter immediately panicked and screamed out "mum what do I do?"

"We literally hit the road because the PT Cruiser is very low to the ground and when we hit those potholes the underneath of the car hit the road and we were forced off the road and down an embankment.

"She was shaking and thank god were didn't veer onto the other side of the road.

Bruce Hwy potholes : Rough road near Whitsunday Coast Airport turn off.

"It was quite a scary moment, we could have ended up going the other way into the path of an oncoming truck."

She said the two rims on the left-hand side of the car were badly damaged and a tow truck had to called to get the car back to Proserpine.

Ms Corrie said the car following also hit the potholes about 800 meters north of the turn off to the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Contacting the Department of Traffic and Main Roads, Ms Corrie made a claim for damages amounting to $1,500 and spoke to a representative on the phone.

"She said 'ah we have had a lot of calls about that lately'," she said.

Having filled out a claim Ms Corrie was told by the department the claim wouldn't be honoured as "we didn't know the potholes was there".

However, Ms Corrie says DTMR work crews were at the scene shovelling bitumen into the potholes while she was waiting for a tow truck to arrive.