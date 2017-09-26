Bruce Hwy rollover, Proserpine man dead

A tow truck worked to remove the wreckage from the truck fatality on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin.

A PROSERPINE man died in a fatal car accident south of Gin Gin in the early hours of this morning.

The passenger, a 25-year-old Proserpine man was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Hwy at 12.20am.

The Proserpine truck driver, 29, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital with cuts and a lower leg injury.

This latest crash brings the 2017 Queensland road toll up to 184 to date, six more people than this time last year.