Bruce Hwy rollover, Proserpine man dead

A PROSERPINE man died in a fatal car accident south of Gin Gin in the early hours of this morning.
The passenger, a 25-year-old Proserpine man was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Hwy at 12.20am.
The Proserpine truck driver, 29, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital with cuts and a lower leg injury.
This latest crash brings the 2017 Queensland road toll up to 184 to date, six more people than this time last year.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.