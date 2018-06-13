Menu
Login
News

Bruce Hwy terror as truck tyre smashes into car

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Jun 2018 10:28 AM

THE OWNER of a blue Falcon involved in a scary ordeal on the Bruce Highway yesterday is hoping someone, somewhere caught the incident on dash cam.

At about 11.45am Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

She said the tyre hit her ute causing serious damage.

 

Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.
Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

Ms Weston said she was travelling south and the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

She said the driver of truck did not stop after the incident and is hoping someone caught the events on their dash cam footage.

"There were lots of travellers, I'm crossing fingers someone has seen something that can help," she said.

bruce highway curra dadh cam dash cam footage service station sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    News THE late legendary guitarist Phil Emmanuel, a regular face and staple performer for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, has been awarded a OAM

    Netball heroes give helping hand

    Netball heroes give helping hand

    News South Whitsunday Sharks passed on their wisdom last weekend

    Future doctors explore Whitsunday islands

    Future doctors explore Whitsunday islands

    News These future doctors share their best travel advice

    Alleged drug dealer denied bail

    Alleged drug dealer denied bail

    News Robert Graham Ivan Spring, 39, is facing 25 drug-related charges

    Local Partners