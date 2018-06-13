Bruce Hwy terror as truck tyre smashes into car

THE OWNER of a blue Falcon involved in a scary ordeal on the Bruce Highway yesterday is hoping someone, somewhere caught the incident on dash cam.

At about 11.45am Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

She said the tyre hit her ute causing serious damage.

Ms Weston said she was travelling south and the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

She said the driver of truck did not stop after the incident and is hoping someone caught the events on their dash cam footage.

"There were lots of travellers, I'm crossing fingers someone has seen something that can help," she said.