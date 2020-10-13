Brunker bows out of council seat ahead of election

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has sought a leave of absence from the council while he runs in the state election. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

WHITSUNDAY councillors have been urged to consider how Bowen residents will be represented at the council table with a vote tomorrow set to determine the future of the Division 6 seat.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has sought a ‘leave of absence’ from his seat at the council table in the lead up to the state election.

Cr Brunker joined the race for the Burdekin seat in August, telling voters he’s “not your normal politician”.

Councillors who are candidates in the state election are required to take leave without pay for the period of the election.

This spans from the date nominations close to the date the result is declared.

The remaining councillors will vote on Cr Brunker’s leave of absence in the ordinary council meeting in Proserpine tomorrow.

Burdekin candidates for the 2020 Queensland election. Left: Burdekin MP Dale Last (LNP). Top: Mike Brunker (ALP) and Carolyn Moriarty (NQ First). Bottom: Sam Cox (KAP) and UAP leader Clive Palmer. UAP's candidate is Benjamin Wood.

If councillors vote to grant the leave of absence, Cr Brunker will be able to return to his council role if he is unsuccessful in the election.

However, the council agenda states if they vote against the leave of absence “there may be an argument that his position as councillor will become vacant and result in a forced by-election”.

This is because rules stipulate if a councillor is absent without leave for two or more consecutive ordinary meetings over a period of at least two months, their office becomes vacant.

“If Cr Brunker misses the meetings of 14 and 28 October and 11 November, it would be arguable that he was absent for more than two consecutive meetings over a two-month period,” the documents said.

“Whether that would constitute a period of at least two months would be arguable.”

Regardless of whether Cr Brunker is granted the leave, meetings will run with six councillors for at least three meetings, meaning Mayor Andrew Willcox will have the casting vote if the normal vote is split three to three.

Director of corporate services Jason Bradshaw prepared a report of the situation to include in this week’s agenda, which urged councillors to “consider how the residents of Division 6 will be represented while Cr Brunker is absent, so that they are not disenfranchised”.

Mr Bradshaw recommended council grant the leave of absence until the result of the election is declared.