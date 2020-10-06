Brunker slams LNP’s ‘Frankenstein’ preference plan

ALP Burdekin candidate Mike Brunker has slammed the LNP’s plan to preference Labor last across all seats describing it as a “desperate scheme to piece together a Frankenstein minority government”.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington made the preference announcement at New Acland coal mine on Monday, saying people had lost their jobs because the Palaszczuk Government had moved the goalposts on the mine’s stage three expansion.

“This decision is in no way an endorsement of the Greens, One Nation, UAP, or Katter,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We would all prefer to say just vote 1, but that option was stolen from Queenslanders by the Labor Party, in the last term.

“This election is about the binary choice of who can best manage the economy – and only the LNP has a plan to get Queensland working again.”

But Mr Brunker said a preference deal with Greens would mean a hike in mining royalties and a cut in jobs.

“(The) announcement on preferences by the LNP shows it will do anything to get elected even if that means getting more Greens into parliament,” he said.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington visiting New Hope Group Acland Coal Mine north of Oakey with LNP Deputy Tim Mander. 5th Oct 2020.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has called on Ms Frecklington to immediately overturn the decision “imposed on her by the LNP State Executive”.

“Today’s decision by the LNP to preference Labor last in all 93 state electorates risks delivering a chaotic, ragtag minority government at a time Queensland can least afford it,” Dr Miles said.

“This reckless preference decision from Deb Frecklington risks Queensland’s balance of power being held by a ragtag coalition of Greens, Katter, One Nation and other MPs.”

NQ First leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the move had blindsided many voters.

“There will be people scratching their heads,” Mr Costigan said.

“There will be farmers blowing a gasket.”

The MP said his party was yet to make a decision on its own preference plan, which would be revealed in due course.

Katter’s Australian Party leader Robbie Katter told News Queensland the party hadn’t signed off on its strategy yet, but it was likely how-to-vote cards would contain two possibilities for voters.

One Nation spokesman James Ashby said the party was finalising its new voting app that would allow voters to run their own preference arrangements.