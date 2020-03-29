Brunker: ‘There’s going to be some big decisions to be made’

Mike Brunker has said the next four years will ‘be tight’, as council pushed forwards through the coronavirus pandemic.

RETURNING Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has braced residents for the next four years, as council focuses on pulling the region out of the coronavirus crisis.

Mike Brunker has been re-elected into his Division 6 councillor position after running unopposed in the 2020 local government elections.

While proud of the last four years he has spent in the role, Mr Brunker said the next four years would be "an entirely different ball game".

As coronavirus continues to impact the Whitsundays, Mr Brunker said transparency would be the key to the success of Whitsunday Regional Council.

"Unfortunately, the worst of the virus situation hit when we were in caretaker mode," he said.

"Because of that, our hands were pretty tied up. Once we have everyone sworn in it's going to be straight into the budgets and looking at what we can do to help into the future."

Mr Brunker said residents shouldn't expect to see the large level of capital works as seen in the previous years, with the focus shifting to maintaining critical services and assisting the local economy.

"No council should have a big wish list, it'll be very tight across every council," he said.

"The next four years is likely to be us circling the wagon, and protecting the region.

"We know people don't want rate rises. There's going to be some big decisions to be made in the next couple of months to make sure we can continue to help the region.

"There will be overflow of some ongoing projects, as well as some smaller things like shade cloths at parks and playgrounds.

"But the focus for the council will be getting us in a good state. For example, in Division 6 there's no point building Flagstaff Hill if it won't be used."

With COVID-19 changing all aspects of society, Mr Brunker said it was a 'strange' election, with candidates banned from polling booths and candidate forums cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

He said each previous councillor deserved to return "on their own rights", but looked forward to working with whoever won at the polls.

"'There's a responsibility, we know that, but we can't do anything until we're sworn in," he said.

"But once (councillors) get back in, we know we will be under the pump and we'll be doing everything we can."