The family of an attacked dog is urging the community to report stray dogs and attacks to council.
The family of an attacked dog is urging the community to report stray dogs and attacks to council. Yuriy Zelenenkyy
BRUTAL ATTACK: A call to all dog owners

Shannen McDonald
by
15th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
THE family of a dog brutally attacked last month has an important message for the region.

Jenny Vivoda's pet dog Patches was attacked twice in a six-week period at her Strathdickie property, with the most recent attack occurring on July 31.

The initial attack was by two dogs from nearby properties that were unregistered and insufficiently contained by their owners at the time of the attack.

Ms Vivoda is unsure of what happened during Patches' second attack, but a metal pool fence was broken into for the unknown animals to get to Patches, who was right at the doorstep of Ms Vivoda's home at the time.

Ms Vivoda and daughter Cathy Behnck now want to use the horrific attacks on Patches to remind dog owners of the importance of registering and properly containing their pets.

They also want to remind people of the key role reporting stray dogs and any attacks plays in minimising the risk of another attack occurring.

"It's a real issue here, and people need to be aware of the role they can play in keeping our community safe," she said.

"Council animal management do an amazing job, but they can't do their job if people don't report.

"We really hope a similar attack doesn't happen to somebody else's dog - it's putting children at risk as well."

In the Whitsundays it is an offence to own or keep a dog that is not registered along with not providing a property enclosure to prevent the dog from escaping with both offences carrying a maximum penalty of $2667.

Patches has now been close to death twice and has required extensive surgery on both occasions at the Proserpine Veterinary Clinic.

After six hours of surgery, and now two weeks of recovery, Patches' spirits are rising.

He lost a lot of skin during the attack, along with his left ear; his injuries so severe, a skin graft was considered for his survival.

A GoFundMe page is in place for Patches' recovery after Ms Behnck received an overwhelming amount of support from the community from posting Patches story to Facebook.

To donate to Patches' recovery, his GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/u8usu8-patch.

Whitsunday Times

