Bryan Adams announces 2019 Aussie tour

BRYAN Adams is touring Australia next year.

The Canadian rocker will be bringing his Shine A Light tour to Melbourne, Wollongong and Sydney in March 2019. He'll also perform at A Day On The Green events in the Hunter Valley and Perth.

Adams will be supported by Mahalia Barnes on the tour and is expected to perform all of his biggest hits including Summer Of '69, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Heaven, Please Forgive Me and Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?

During his incredible career, the singer, 59, has won a Grammy and three Academy Awards.

Tickets for next year's tour go on sale to Frontier Members at noon AEDT, Tuesday, November 20, and will be open to the general public at 10am AEDT on Friday, November 23.

Tour info:

• Thursday, March 21

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

All ages

• Friday, March 22

WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW

All ages

• Sunday, March 24

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All ages

A Day On The Green shows:

Visit adayonthegreen.com.au for more information (not Frontier Touring shows)

• Saturday, March 23 - Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

• Wednesday, March 27 - Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

