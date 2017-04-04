Bub arrives two weeks early

LOVE: Mum Tamara Noble with new bub Ashton, partner Harry Poid and Ashton's siblings Hailey and Jayden Poid.

IT SEEMED little Ashton Caleb Poid just couldn't wait to enter the world even if it meant he would be meeting Cyclone Debbie.

Tamara Noble is one of many hero mothers in the Whitsundays who gave birth during the stress of the category 4 cyclone.

Ms Noble was scheduled to have a c-section on Wednesday, March 29 but was rescheduled to the Wednesday, April 5.

Little did she know her darling son would be greeting her much earlier.

Ashton ended up arriving on Saturday, March 1 at 6.49pm weighing in at 10.6lbs.

Dad Harry Poid and siblings Hailey and Jayden were more than excited to welcome their little brother into the world.

With no power, no water and no phone during the ordeal, the birth of Ashton will certainly be a memorable one.