Bubble tea addicted girl falls into coma

A Chinese teenager fell into a diabetic coma for five days after her bubble tea addiction left her with sugar levels 25 times higher than normal.

The 18-year-old, who has been nicknamed the 'Bubble Tea Girl', drank two bubble teas a day for an entire month with the sugar content triggering a raft of health issues.

She was admitted to Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital on May 2 after falling into a coma and weighed 125kg at the time.

Emergency department medic Lu Yiming said the girl fell into a diabetic coma caused by hyperglycaemia, or dangerously high levels of blood sugar.

RELATED: Doctors shock at bizarre 'blockage' in teen's stomach

Bubble tea is a popular drink that is high in sugar. Picture: istock

The girl was discovered unconscious by her family members, who said she had experienced nausea, frequent urination and been thirsty the week before - all signs of related diabetic ketoacidosis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis occurs when a person's blood sugar levels become extremely high, leading to an overproduction of blood acids which the body struggles to cope with.

The teen's mum said her daughter had spent around $20 a day on bubble tea and soft drink and was addicted to sugary beverages.

The girl was put on a ventilator and haemodialysis before finally waking from her coma five days later.

RELATED: New selfie trend sweeping internet with bubble tea and boobs

By June 1 her condition was considered stable and she was transferred to Nanxiang Hospital for follow-up care.

Incredibly, the teen had managed to lose 35kg in just under a month and now vows to never drink bubble tea again.

A typical 750ml cup of bubble tea contains 99g of sugar - or roughly 20 single packets of white sugar.

Bubble tea comes in many different flavours and is usually filled with a large spoonful of tapioca balls called "pearls" or "boba".

These black, chewy pearls are made from the cassava plant and are often used as a food thickener.

Dr Lu said he has treated three similar overweight patients in recent months.

In January, the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University in central China's Henan province admitted a 13-year-old boy who had failed to digest the starchy tapioca pearls in two cups of bubble tea.

They formed two large lumps in his intestines and had to be removed in emergency surgery.

Last year a 14-year-old Chinese girl made international headlines when doctors discovered more than 100 bubble tea pearls stuck inside her digestive tract.

The 14-year-old girl, known as Xiao Shen, was addicted to bubble tea and was admitted to hospital after experiencing agonising stomach pain.

The teen - who was showing signs of severe bloating - also revealed she hadn't had a bowel movement for five days and was struggling to eat.

Her concerned parents raced her to the emergency department of the Zhuji People's Hospital in Zhejiang Province.

Xiao Shen's doctor, Zhang Louzhen, ordered urgent CAT scans of her abdomen, and what he found left him completely speechless.

The physician discovered more than 100 tiny "granular shadows" dotted throughout the teenager's digestive tract - from her stomach, through her intestines and down to her anus.

Originally published as Bubble tea addicted girl falls into coma