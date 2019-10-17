'Bucket list moment for me': Williamson pumped for festival

AUSSIE ICON: Anyone who buys a three-day festival pass during the next two weeks will go into a draw to win a meet and greet with John Williamson.

AUSSIE ICON: Anyone who buys a three-day festival pass during the next two weeks will go into a draw to win a meet and greet with John Williamson. Anna Warr

ARE you a True Blue John Williamson fan?

If you've ever dreamed of meeting the man behind this iconic Australian song, the Airlie Beach Festival of Music could be your chance.

Anyone who buys a three-day festival pass during the next two weeks, from October 17-31, will go into a draw to win a meet and greet with one of the nation's most renowned musicians.

Although a recipient of more awards than he cares to mention, it's the reaction from his audiences Williamson considers the most important recognition, and the reason he is most looking forward to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music from November 8-10.

"I really enjoy meeting my fans, hearing their stories and where they're from,” he said.

"I've been fortunate that my music seems to have crossed multi-generations.

"To hear about how people were introduced to my music by their parents or grandparents - or whether they're the grandparents themselves - makes me feel proud to be able to share my music and love of this country with all ages.”

Although a repeat visitor to the Whitsunday region he describes as a "pristine part of Australia” and "a part of the world everyone should visit at least once”, this will be Williamson's first performance in Airlie Beach.

"I've been wanting to perform at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music for several years now and finally the timing has matched up so that I can be there.

"I've heard from many friends in the industry what a special and intimate event it is, and to have the opportunity to perform, surrounded by 74 islands on the Great Barrier Reef, will be a bucket list moment for me,” he said.

"I've been involved with Wildlife Warriors and conservation throughout Australia for quite some time now and to be able to share my music on such a stage will be truly memorable.”

Other artists joining John Williamson on the 2019 festival line-up include John Butler, Smokie, the Australian Rock Collective, Yothu Yindi, the Superjesus, Mahalia Barnes, Bon But Not Forgotten, Bob 'Bongo' Starkie's Skyhooks with special guest Racey, and the Airlie Beach 'All Stars', consisting of Nicky Bomba, Bustamento, Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde.

Tickets to the festival are on sale via OzTix, BigTix, Whitsunday Tickets, The MECC, Tourism Whitsundays, and direct from www.airliebeach festivalofmusic.com.au

The meet and greet draw applies only to purchases of three-day passes.

Terms and conditions apply and are available to view on the festival's website.

For more information, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.