Bucket list trip to finish in the Whitsundays

SAILING FUN: Sailablity clients will get a jet ski joy ride at Abell Point marina on Saturday.

IT WAS perhaps a coincidence that the Yamaha Variety Jet Trek 2017 'Mission: Whitsundays' event was named before Cyclone Debbie hit the coast.

The event organised by Variety Children's Charity of Queensland is all about empowering children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs.

Riders have embarked on a 'bucket list' trip, arriving at Mission Beach last weekend and covering 100km on the water each day to arrive in the Whitsundays on Friday at Hydeaway Bay for lunch.

Support crew have accompanied the lucky sea riders as they explore the scenery, coastline and crystal clear waters.

They will continue on to Abell Point Marina with all 90 jet skis to arrive at 3pm on Saturday.

Sailability Whitsunday members will also have a 'joy ride' opportunity at the marina from 7.30am on Saturday.

Variety's Operations Manager Craig Marriott said there was never a better time for the event to proceed, noting the economic boost which would help with cyclone recovery.

"This event is truly unique and for this reason we now have a waiting list to be part of it," he said.

"These events inject around $100,000 into the local community per night, along with our grant presentations which are integral throughout our journey, supporting local families and organisations, which is why we exist."

Sailability Whitsundays will be presented with a Variety grant for 18 self-inflated life jackets at Lure Abell Point Marina at 7pm Friday night.