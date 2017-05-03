26°
News

Bucket list trip to finish in the Whitsundays

Jacob Wilson | 3rd May 2017 12:19 PM
SAILING FUN: Sailablity clients will get a jet ski joy ride at Abell Point marina on Saturday.
SAILING FUN: Sailablity clients will get a jet ski joy ride at Abell Point marina on Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WAS perhaps a coincidence that the Yamaha Variety Jet Trek 2017 'Mission: Whitsundays' event was named before Cyclone Debbie hit the coast.

The event organised by Variety Children's Charity of Queensland is all about empowering children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs.

Riders have embarked on a 'bucket list' trip, arriving at Mission Beach last weekend and covering 100km on the water each day to arrive in the Whitsundays on Friday at Hydeaway Bay for lunch.

Support crew have accompanied the lucky sea riders as they explore the scenery, coastline and crystal clear waters.

They will continue on to Abell Point Marina with all 90 jet skis to arrive at 3pm on Saturday.

Sailability Whitsunday members will also have a 'joy ride' opportunity at the marina from 7.30am on Saturday.

Variety's Operations Manager Craig Marriott said there was never a better time for the event to proceed, noting the economic boost which would help with cyclone recovery.

"This event is truly unique and for this reason we now have a waiting list to be part of it," he said.

"These events inject around $100,000 into the local community per night, along with our grant presentations which are integral throughout our journey, supporting local families and organisations, which is why we exist."

Sailability Whitsundays will be presented with a Variety grant for 18 self-inflated life jackets at Lure Abell Point Marina at 7pm Friday night.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  abell point marina sailability variety whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie left behind some positives

Cyclone Debbie left behind some positives

IF there is one thing the people in the Whitsundays could reach unanimous agreement on, it was the power of community spirit in the face of disaster.

Secure your home to secure your car

A car was stolen as a result of a house break in.

HOME security is the key to stopping car theft.

Ben's back on track

RECOVERY: Ben Wardroper and his fiancee Richa Weusthof.

Ben Wardroper is planning his 30th birthday and wedding.

Youth have a chance to shine and 'be bold'

BE BOLD: PCYC youth worker Cassie Holeczy welcomes Whitsunday youth to the National Youth Week Bold Day Out event.

Bold Day out will be held on May 20.

Local Partners

Cyclone Debbie left behind some positives

IF there is one thing the people in the Whitsundays could reach unanimous agreement on, it was the power of community spirit in the face of disaster.

Bucket list trip to finish in the Whitsundays

SAILING FUN: Sailablity clients will get a jet ski joy ride at Abell Point marina on Saturday.

90 Jet skis are set to arrive at Abell Point marina on Saturday.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Rural Oasis

770 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

Rural 3 1 4 $289,000

If you are looking for a peaceful and secluded rural setting then look no further than 770 Owens Creek Loop Road. Located just 6 minutes drive from the Gargett...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $294,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Creek Frontage 18 Acres

Lot 11 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

House 1 1 $210,000

Creek frontage 18 acres of mostly cleared and cultivated country under sugar cane. Power connected. Wheel tractor and slasher to be included in sale. Water...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Outstanding Views at Habana

23 Bayview Drive, Habana 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

If you have always wanted great views from your next home this lifestyle allotment may just be the one for you. With an area of 9558 sq m or 2.4 acres approx. this...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!