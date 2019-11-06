Bucking good time: Rodeo to thrill big crowd in Bowen

HOLD ON: The 2018 Rodeo by the Reef event was a huge success, with over 3000 people attending.

BOWEN will once again be getting bang for its buck when the Rodeo by the Reef event kicks off next year.

Over 70 competitors will battle it out in this year's event after an extremely successful 2018 rodeo saw about 3000 people attend.

The event will take place out the front of the Grand View Hotel on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The rodeo is part of the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival and will showcase a mix of skill and danger, combined with heart-pumping music and commentary to create an exciting experience for all to enjoy.

Lauretta Rogers project officer, economic development and major events for Whitsunday Regional Council said the council was extremely happy to be able to bring the event back once again.

"It was so incredibly popular when we had it last year," she said.

"We had minimal marketing for it and we still saw over 3000 people attend, so we know it's going to a huge event.

Ms Rogers said that there were six categories this year, ranging from open riders to mini bulls, with a combined prize pool of $10,000 on offer.

With a large prize pool, it's expected that a high quality of riders will enter into the competition.

With the Clipper Race Carnival bringing in people from all over the world, Ms Rogers said that there were different events to highlight different parts of Whitsunday culture all around the region.

"The clipper race is a huge year-long event that takes the sailors around the whole world," she said.

"There's people from so many different countries and when they land in Airlie Beach, we want to be able to show them our region.

"There's such a strong farming and agricultural community in the Whitsundays and Australia in general, and we felt like a rodeo would really let that shine through.

"They want an authentic experience, and a rodeo gives them that and more."

With a bus service being offered from Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine, Ms Rogers said there was no excuse to not have a good time.

"There's a fully licenced bar, and amusements for the kids as well, so with the action in the ring, so there's a lot going on," she said.

"The bus means that people can have a great time and won't have to worry about getting back down south.

"Where else can you look one way to the beautiful coral sea, and the other to some amazing rodeo action. It's truly a unique Whitsundays event."

Tickets, including bus passes, are available from https://whitsundaytickets.com.au/