Budding industry could act as a boost for nursery jobs

COMMERCIALLY growing agave in Bowen could open up the opportunity for local businesses to retain their workers all year round, and increase permanent employment.

Neville and Pam Travers-Jones have been growing blue agave since August, 2019, and have since grown close to 200,000 seedlings.

As co-owner and directors of Bowen Quality Seedlings the pair said they were initially a little ‘apprehensive’ of the plant, having not grown it before.

However Mr Travers-Jones said he had quickly become a convert and could see a large amount of merit in introducing agave to the Bowen agricultural landscape.

“They’ve actually been really great growers, we are the dry tropics and it seems to thrive in the conditions here,” he said.

“They’re a slow grower so if we did anything wrong we weren’t going to know for a while, but they seem to have responded really well to our water and soil mix.”

Although the benefits of the plant and the potential impact it may have on industry in Bowen are well known to Mr Travers-Jones, he said he has a more ‘selfish reason’ for hoping the project is successful.

He said growing the seedlings would open up the seasons the business operates in and let them keep key employees, instead of letting them look for work elsewhere.

“You spend a lot of time, money and love in training some of these people and you want to be able to have them all year round. This will allow us to keep more of them on, for longer,” he said.

“Because there is no time agave needs to be harvested, we can grow these anytime of the year and it can fit in around our other seedlings.”

A surprising outcome of the new plant has been the increase in motivation from the team, who were excited to work on a new project, said Mrs Travers-Jones.

The planting process took about two weeks, and was done entirely by hand.

“There was no gripes, no slacking off, they were just excited to see these new plants grow,” she said.

“They weren’t sure what they were, but they had an awareness of where it might fit in Bowen, and knew they could be part of an exciting change.”