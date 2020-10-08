Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven months after becoming parents for the first time, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are expecting their second child.
Seven months after becoming parents for the first time, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are expecting their second child.
Celebrity

Buddy and Jesinta expecting second bub

by Jonathon Moran
8th Oct 2020 6:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seven months after becoming parents for the first time, Sydney Swans AFL star Lance "Buddy" Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are expecting their second child.

After struggling to fall pregnant the first time around, the Franklins are understood to be thrilled and have shared the happy news with family and friends, as well as teammates at the Sydney Swans.

"It is exciting news but early days," a friend told The Daily Telegraph.

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin, when she was pregnant with Tullulah. Picture: Ian Currie
Jesinta and Buddy Franklin, when she was pregnant with Tullulah. Picture: Ian Currie

"Buddy and Jesinta are very happy."

The couple is are already parents to daughter Tullulah.

Download our app and stay up to date anywhere, anytime

Just last month, 29-year-old Jesinta spoke about adjusting to life as a new mother.

"In those first few months there really is no time for yourself, you really become very dedicated naturally to your child and all of their needs because they are so dependent on you," she said.

"Now she is not so dependent on me, finding that time for myself is really important to look after yourself because otherwise your life becomes taken over by running the household and being a mum."

Franklin struggled to fall pregnant with Tullulah and has spoken of her hope to have more children if possible.

Jesinta at Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019 at Flemington racecourse.
Jesinta at Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019 at Flemington racecourse.

"It took so long, I think by the end, it ended up being four years from the time we started trying to welcoming her," Franklin said of her daughter.

"It was a four-year journey so I would totally be okay if it was just Tullulah because we love her so much and we dreamt and wished for her for so long."

The couple have been married for four years.

What you get as a subscriber to The Daily Telegraph

Originally published as Buddy and Jesinta expecting second bub

Jesinta at the Crown IMG Tennis Party in January 2020.
Jesinta at the Crown IMG Tennis Party in January 2020.
jesinta franklin lance franklin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman backflips to plead guilty to breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Woman backflips to plead guilty to breaking COVID rules

        News An Irish international admits to breaching social distancing at backpacker accommodation during lockdown

        How to have your say on 12-storey luxury hotel

        Premium Content How to have your say on 12-storey luxury hotel

        Council News Plans show the hotel towering more than 40 metres above Airlie Beach

        $2m pledge to skill students in growing aquaculture industry

        Premium Content $2m pledge to skill students in growing aquaculture industry

        Education Labor makes major election promise to give Whitsunday students a new education...

        Search to find owners of touching roadside tributes

        Premium Content Search to find owners of touching roadside tributes

        Community Community called on for help as memorials must be temporarily moved because of road...

        • 8th Oct 2020 6:00 PM