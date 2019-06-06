Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Buderim man not heard from since February

6th Jun 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 54-year-old man reported missing from Buderim.

Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Mark's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP1900329736

More Stories

buderim editors picks missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Raiders go down in an absolute thriller

    premium_icon Raiders go down in an absolute thriller

    Sport Proserpine-Whitsunday go down to Kuttabul in the dying minutes of the game in Mackay.

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

    premium_icon Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

    Sport The Kyokushin Grand Championships was a roaring success last weekend

    Dog owners not happy with leash law change

    premium_icon Dog owners not happy with leash law change

    News Outraged dog owners rally together in defence of their dogs.

    Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project

    premium_icon Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project

    News Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project.