Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox share their thoughts on the State Budget.

CASH SPLASHES in the Queensland Budget have been met with mixed reactions in the Whitsundays, with the mayor eyeing off opportunities while MP Amanda Camm wants more growth-focused projects.

The Queensland Government handed down the budget yesterday, which has been dubbed one of the most important in our state’s history.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox noted a number of beneficial funding boosts were included, including $6.7 million for new classrooms and an administration centre at Cannonvale State School as well as more than $1 million to be spent at Bowen State High School on a covered walkway and aquaculture facility over three years.

Cr Willcox said millions for a new Bowen Agricultural Centre of Excellence at Bowen TAFE, which was promised during the election campaign, was also a win.

“It’s a big building that has been way under utilised and to be able to bring that facility back to its former glory is a great thing,” Cr Willcox said.

“Bowen’s got a $450 million horticultural crop so to have something like that based in Bowen, which is the horticultural winter production region for the whole of Australia, is a good thing.”

Cr Willcox said investing in schools would help encourage more people to move to the region.

“One of the major drawcards, apart from our national beauty, then has to be providing services,” he said.

“Education, health and good roads to drive on are a priority.

“When people are looking to settle somewhere, they’re some of the things they look at and families are very concerned about their kids’ education.”

Picture: Brendan Radke.

Cr Willcox would also like to see the region dip into the $24.9 million put aside for the Great Barrier Reef Island Resorts Rejuvenation Program, saying it could help unlock some more islands in the region.

“We’ve got three fantastic resorts and islands operating at the present point in time – Daydream, Hayman and Hamilton islands,” he said.

“But we’ve got some dormant islands as well, if we can use some of this money to help activate Hook Island, bring South Molle back to life and Lindeman, it’s serviced through the Whitsundays, it enhances the overall offering of the region.

“Different islands have different price points and different services so I see it as complementary and not cannibalisation.

“It benefits the Whitsundays with flow-on effects.”

Cr Willcox was also pleased to see funding allocations for the Whitsunday Skyway project and roads, saying sealing roads around Collinsville needed to be a priority.

The State Government allocated $7.6 million out of a $28.8 million total spend to pave and seal the Bowen Developmental Road between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon.

“At the end of the day there’s so much productivity in the Collinsville area through mining and cattle,” he said.

“If we have more bitumen there, we can funnel all that tourism traffic funnel through the Whitsundays.”

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm said she was pleased to see funding for health services in the region included in the budget, but was concerned there did not seem to be funding allocated to the Proserpine acute primary care clinic past next year.

“It’s something I’ll be raising with the Health Minister to ensure we get the forward funding to complete that project,” she said.

Photo: Attila Csaszar

While she applauded funding for schools in the region, she was disappointed most of the funding allocations were already under construction or had previously been announced.

“From a state perspective and Whitsundays perspective, there’s no major new infrastructure projects that I would consider catalytic or economic infrastructure that’s going to drive new jobs and importantly growth and recovery on the back of COVID,” Ms Camm said.

“I’m disappointed there’s not further investment to help us to diversify our economic base.”

Ms Camm was also concerned there did not appear to be specific support for Whitsundays tourism.

“There are some funded programs around Great Barrier Reef trails and other various tourism funding, but nothing really specific to the Whitsundays and that is worrying given our reliance on tourism,” she said.

Picture: Jordan Gilliland

Cr Willcox said the next priority for the council would be ensuring the Whitsundays received its fair share of money in other major funding buckets such as infrastructure and roads.

“We want to get a good section of that and of course enjoy the flow-on effects of the jobs that will create,” Cr Willcox said.

“But we just don’t wait until budget times, we consistently put projects forward to the State Government.”

The Bowen Centre of Marine Excellence is one such project he would like to continue plugging.

