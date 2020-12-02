BUDGET: Every big ticket item for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre) arrives with Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert and Treasurer Cameron Dick to visit De Goey Contractors. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

TREASURER Cameron Dick has handed down one of the most important Queensland Budgets in our state's history.

In his speech to parliament, he declared the financial blueprint would be one that "contains no surprises for Queenslanders".

But what it lacked in dazzle, the no-frills budget made up for in terms of highly-anticipated election commitments promised throughout the state election campaign.

Here are the big ticket items for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday included in the Queensland Budget 2020-21:

- Abbot Point Port: $1.8 million in 2020-21 to progress general port development works for the Port of Abbot Point.

- Salisbury Plains Industrial Precinct: $250,000 in 2020-21 out of a $9.3 million total spend to help establish significant industrial developments and provide for the establishment of essential services and infrastructure corridors.

- Manufacturing Hub in Mackay: $2 million in 2020-21 out of a $4 million total spend to create a new manufacturing hub and grants program focusing on the manufacturing of bioproducts from crops grown in the region.

- Agricultural Centre of Excellence: $3.4 million to build a new Agricultural Centre of Excellence at Bowen TAFE (no date for funding listed).

- Bowen State High School: $160,000 in 2020-21 out of a $1.6 million total spend to install a covered walkway, as well as an aquaculture facility to be completed over three years.

Harrup Park Country Club's Great Barrier Reef Arena vision. Below: Whitsunday Skyway project and Pioneer Valley mountain bike trail.

- Bowen Hospital: $8.1 million in 2020-21 out of a $17.5 million total spend for construction projects to improve facilities, including a new computed tomography scanner. Delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

-Pioneer Valley mountain bike trail:$500,000 in 2020-21 towards the design and assessment of the Pioneer Valley mountain bike trail.

- Flagstaff Hill Conference and Cultural Centre: $1 million in 2020-21 out of a $2.5 million total spend to build a conference and cultural centre at Flagstaff Hill.

- Marine Park major vessel replacement: $2.4 million in 2020-21 out of a $4.3 million total spend to replace Tamoya vessel.

- Cannonvale State School: $6.7 million in 2020-21 out of a $9.5 million total spend to provide additional classrooms and a new administration and resource centre.

- Whitsunday SportsPark: $1.7 million in 2020-21 out of a $2.1 million total spend for Whitsunday SportsPark Inc. to construct a second storey for the clubhouse at Airlie Beach.

- Aquaculture Training Centre: $2 million for a new Aquaculture Training Centre at Cannonvale TAFE (no date for funding listed).

- Whitsunday Skyway project: Assessing a proposal to develop a cableway, summit café and indigenous cultural interpretive centre to support tourism and jobs in the Whitsunday region (no date listed for funding to be delivered).

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday funding highlights in the 2020 Queensland budget.

- Whitsunday Islands National Park Ngaro walking track upgrade: $3.1 million in 2020-21 out of a $8.8 million total spend to improve visitor access and infrastructure in the Whitsunday Islands National Park, including the Ngaro walking track.

- Lake Proserpine barramundi fishing and recreational precinct: $750,000 in 2020-21 out of a $2 million total spend to enhance tourism opportunities for the region.

- Proserpine Hospital: $100,000 in 2020-21 out of a $6.6 million total spend for the refurbishment of the clinical assimilation training area and acute primary care clinic upgrade.

- Proserpine Entertainment Centre: $6.3 million in 2020-21 out of a $13.7 million total spend for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre to assist with recovery from Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

- Mackay Northern Beaches State High School: $1.2 million over three years to upgrade facilities to industry standards for digital engineering, early childhood, arts and business sectors.

- Mackay District Special School: $60,000 in 2020-21 to install a lifting hoist.

- Glenella State School: $460,000 in 2020-21 to provide equitable access to classrooms.

- Bluewater Trail and Queens Park revitalisation: $4.7 million in 2020-21 out of a $8.9 million total spend to undertake significant structural and environmental enhancements to the trail and park.

- Mackay Ring Road : Construct new two lane road $23.1 million in 2020-21 out of a $497.4 million total spend to continue ring road connection works. Delivered in partnership with the

Federal Government.

- Mackay Ooralea Trade Training Centre expansion: $7.5 million to expand the heavy automotive facilities.

- Teemburra Dam improvement project: $1.6 million in 2020-21 out of a $10 million total spend to continue planning works for enhancements to meet future extreme weather events.

- Mackay Port Access, Bruce Highway to Mackay - Slade Point Rd: $1.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $350 million total spend to construct a new two-lane road to connect the Bruce Highway with Mackay-Slade Point Rd.

- Walkerston Bypass: $12.2 million in 2020-21 out of a $150 million total spend to construct a new two lane highway connecting Peak Downs Highway to the Mackay Ring Road. Delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

- Bowen Developmental Rd: $7.6 million in 2020-21 out of a $28.8 million total spend to pave and seal the Bowen Developmental Rd between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon. Delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

- Sarina State High School: $10.2 million to construct a new multi-purpose performing arts and sports hall and to provide equitable access to amenities.

- Sarina Hospital: $655,000 in 2020-21 out of a $31.5 million total spend for a new greenfield site, to deliver a purpose-built hospital and staff accommodation.

- Moranbah State High School: $6.5 million for a new shade structure and for the completion of the new hall.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick prepares to deliver his first state budget at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

- Peak Downs Highway: $7.8 million in 2020-21 out of a $35 million total spend to strengthen and widen pavement on the Peak Downs Highway between Wuthung Rd and Caval Ridge Mine. Delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

- Dysart State High School: $900,000 over three years to build a commercial standard kitchen.

-Clermont police facility: A commitment for a replacement police facility at Clermont (no date listed for funding to be delivered).

- Clermont State High School: $1.4 million over three years to enclose open verandas and build a commercial standard kitchen.

- Future Foods Biohub Mackay: $1 million in 2020-21 to support the development of a business case to attract the industry or university sectors to co-develop the Future Foods Biohub Mackay.

