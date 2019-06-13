BUDGET: Find out how the council budget affects you

SAVINGS: Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was particularly pleased with the fact the council had been able to again have no general residential rate rise.

SAVINGS: Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was particularly pleased with the fact the council had been able to again have no general residential rate rise. Georgia Simpson

RATES will not increase for the vast majority of Whitsunday properties for the fourth year in a row.

The councillors of Whitsunday Regional Council voted unanimously for a zero per cent increase to rates as part of the 2019-20 budget, which they adopted at a special meeting on Thursday.

However, while most properties will not get any change to rates, about 100properties on capped rates in recent years will notice a rate rise as their rates have been increased in a stepped process of up to 15 per cent each year.

Also, properties that have had an independent valuation in the past year may get a change in their rates.

The council projects a surplus of $547,000 in the budget, with $120 million total revenue.

The budget includes a $159.5 million capital works program consisting of more than 110 projects and infrastructure upgrades.

Of this, $59.8 million will be spent on roads, footpaths and bridges, including the upgrade of Proserpine's Main St.

Also, $31.2 million will be spent on essential water, sewerage and waste infrastructure, with significant projects including the Bowen Sewage Treatment Plant and Recycled Water Network, as well as a new Cannon Valley Reservoir.

About $19 million will be spent on corporate infrastructure, including an upgrade to the council's Proserpine administration building and information technology services.

Proserpine's new Entertainment Centre and Bowen's Flagstaff Hill will form part of the $15.5 million allocated to community facilities.

The council's parks, gardens and lagoons will also have $8.1 allocated for further upgrades to parks and playgrounds.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was particularly pleased with the fact the council had been able to again have no general residential rate rise.

"Despite four years of rising fuel, insurance and power costs during my term as mayor, we are collecting exactly the same general rates in total from residents as 2016,” Cr Willcox said.

"And we haven't had to cut any services, in fact we've been able to increase services.”

Cr Willcox also spoke of how he had worked hard building relationships with federal and state governments to obtain funding for projects in the Whitsundays.

"I've spent a lot of time lobbying,” he said.

"This is now paying off with nearly 70 per cent of the 2019-20 capital program expected to be funded through collaborative grants and subsidies.”