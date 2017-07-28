Budget flight returns to Sydney after 'technical issue'

A TIGER flight leaving Sydney bound for the Whitsunday Coast airport failed to arrive this morning.

A spokesperson for the budget airline said flight TT394, due to land at 11.55am, suffered a "technical issue" and was forced to return to Sydney.

"It was a stock standard aviation issue (and) nothing out of the ordinary," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the inbound flight cancellation had resulted in the cancellation of outbound flight TT397 to allow the aircraft to undergo an engineer's assessment.

"Tigerair sincerely apologises to affected passengers for the inconvenience, however safety always comes ahead of schedule," the spokesperson said.

"We have done everything possible to assist passengers to get to where they are going as soon as possible, including free of charge transfer to next available alternate services and hotel accommodation overnight.

"On occasions when a disruption occurs, getting our passengers to where they are going as soon as possible is always our first priority as we truly regret disappointing customers."