Bugs Bunny inspires athlete to represent Queensland

Tyrese Jones and Aidan Collins were two Mackay players selected into the Queensland side for the Under-16 National Championships. Aidan Cureton

IT WAS a Looney Tunes affinity that turned Tyrese Jones away from his family sport of rugby league.

The 15-year-old basketballer, who just returned from his second state representative duty, labelled the 1996 classic film Space Jam as the reason he first picked up the orange ball.

Tyrese recalled a seven year old him sitting in front of the television when the uncanny combination of Bugs Bunny and NBA legend Michael Jordan flashed onto the screen.

"I always wanted to play footy; my family is a rugby league family," Tyrese said.

"I knew basketball was a sport, but never really took much notice of it.

"It looked fun and being a kid it was funny with Bugs Bunny and all that. I asked mum to sign me up after that."

Earlier in the month Tyrese was one of two Mackay players selected in the North Queensland Under-16s team to compete in the Under-16 National Championships in Darwin.

The side came ninth of 13 teams.

"It was a tough competition. . . . we didn't get the best result though," Tyrese said.

"It was still a great experience because we got to play the best talent our age in the country. Just playing tough competition makes me better."

For his home team, the Renegades, Tyrese usually plays point guard.

He was pulled into a different role for Queensland.

"They had another kid there, so I was moved to shooting guard," he said.

"I would stand out on the three and wait for kick outs to shoot the ball, or drive to make plays for my other team mates."

While he admitted he was relieved to return to his regular position, Tyrese was glad to work on his versatility.

"I like how my coach changed it up, it worked all right," he said.

"I like to set up plays and direct the team, which I think I do well. But I enjoyed this change too"

A TALL TASK

Standing at 2.01 metres with a wingspan of 2.03m at 15 years old, Aidan Collins has the potential to size up to some of basketball's greats.

He is still growing and the only thing slowing down the Mackay star is the need to crouch through door frames.

Aidan played alongside Tyrese for the North Queensland side, which was his second time in the maroon.

In Under-14s he also joined the Mackay team which played at the National Titles.

Aidan started playing basketball in U10s, following his mother's passion for the sport.

While family ties started him off, it was Aidan's hunger for self improvement that kept him on the path.

"I like seeing the improvement in myself; the more I train the easier it is to see what else I have to work on," he said.

With his main goal being a scholarship with an American college, the centre understood the importance of being tested by the country's best.

"It helps to see who's the best right now (and) knowing what I need to improve on for the next few years," he said.

But Aidan said he believed his Queensland team was capable of much more.

"Seeing as one of the first teams we beat (NSW Metro) came first (in pool B) I feel we could have finished better," the Mackay centre said.

"The games were were losing we just weren't hitting our shots and playing more of the (oppositions) style."

The Mackay big man said the changes between team dynamics and sizes proved the biggest learning curve.

"A lot of the teams had varying sizes," Aidan said.

"Some teams were smaller and would have no one to match our bigs, but others we had to muscle up to."

Aidan has the Australian U17s team on his wish list.

Being 15, selection is a long shot for this season, but he is happy to bide his time.