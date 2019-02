REPAIRS: The bridge at Shingley Beach on Sunday evening.

REPAIRS: The bridge at Shingley Beach on Sunday evening. Georgia Simpson

REGUALR walkers and runners may have noticed the bridge at Shingley Beach is out of action.

The bridge has been blocked off since Thursday.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said there were scheduled repair works for the quaint, but practical landmark.

The bridge on Tuesday morning: the repairs are moving fast. Georgia Simpson

The spokesperson said the joists on the bridge had rotted, with works expected to be completed by the end of the week.