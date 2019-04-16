Menu
Man on sexual assault charges leaves the Watchhouse.
Builder accused of sexually assaulting clients faces court

by Tess Ikonomou
16th Apr 2019 2:10 PM
A TOWNSVILLE builder accused of sexually assaulting his female clients has faced court.

The 46-year-old builder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with seven offences including four counts of sexual assault and one count of stalking.

He was arrested last month after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while assessing her flood-affected property in Kirwan.

Police will allege the man touched her and then sent a series of inappropriate text messages to her phone.

The second victim, a Wulguru woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted in April 2018 during renovations.

It will be alleged the builder inappropriately touched her.

Defence lawyer Michael Chang asked for a lengthy adjournment when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The matter will next be heard on May 21.

