Builder selected for premium Coast unit development

ONE of Queensland's most highly regarded and awarded construction companies, Hutchinson Builders has been awarded the contract to build the $200million Parkridge Noosa mixed-use project.

Hutchinson Builders' Michael Michell and Altum's Alex Rigby at Parkridge Noosa where 60 apartments will soon be constructed as part of the stage 1 development. Caitlin Zerafa

Hutchinson Builders area manager Michael Michell said his team was pleased to win the tender to start the spacious apartments on Resort Dr, Noosa Heads, many of which command panoramic views of Lake Weyba.

"We are really excited by the opportunity to commence construction at Parkridge Noosa, we've formed a great partnership in the past working with the Altum Property Group on projects such as the recently completed Foreshore Maroochydore Apartments as well as the Gympie Radiology building.

"We've previously worked with the project architects Blackburne Jackson design so we know we are building a high quality product for the discerning buyer.

"Parkridge Noosa is in such a great location and the building design takes in the uniqueness of the national park and stunning panoramic lake views.

"We're about to pour the first of the foundations and when the project hits its peak of construction there will be 150 local Sunshine Coast and Noosa tradespeople working on site to ensure buyers are in a position to move into their new home in 12 months time," Mr Michell said.

Parkridge sales director Jeremy Gilmore said due to the overwhelming sales success, the final stage of the project which includes spacious homes with panoramic views would soon be released.

"We've recorded $100million in sales since the project was launched earlier this year.

"We've sold apartments and townhouses to a range of buyers who are attracted to the project's unique tranquil lifestyle as well as easy access to the picturesque Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort which include one of the best golf courses on the Sunshine Coast as well as a high quality restaurant and health spa.

"Within Parkridge there is a range of quality communal facilities including a large gymnasium, 25m lap pool, restaurant and café, a local provedore and over 2500 square metres of lush parkland to relax, exercise or socialise.

"It's also just minutes away from Noosa's stunning beaches, world class restaurants, cafes and boutiques as well as local entertainment, sporting and cultural centres," Jeremy said.

The Parkridge Noosa display suite is now open to the public from 10am to 2pm daily. For more information, visit: www.parkridgenoosa.com or to arrange a personal viewing call Jeremy on 0418 943 787.

At a glance

Parkridge Noosa

Resort Drive, Noosa Heads

Features: A choice of two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and villas.

Two 25m lap pools, gymnasium, café, convenience store set amongst 2500sq m of central parkland. Minutes from Noosa Junction, Hastings Street as well as local shops, boutiques, schools, medical and sporting facilities.

Prices: From $705,000 up to $2.5million for four-bedroom villas with 180-degree panoramic water views of Lake Weyba.

Contact: Jeremy Gilmore 0418 943 787 www.parkridgenoosa.com.au