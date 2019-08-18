Building industry's best on show

STUNNING: Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd was the winner of the Master Builders Queensland 2019 Mackay and Whitsunday House of the Year for Papillon II.

IDYLLIC mansions reflecting exotic lifestyles, world class athletic facilities and stunning but affordable homes were all on show at this year's Mackay & Whitsunday Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards ceremony held at the Mackay Convention Centre on Saturday night.

The judges were amazed by the quality of this year's entries and agreed they reflect what's great about living in this amazing part of Queensland.

Paynters took home the prestigious Project of the Year with an outstanding world class Olympic standard aquatic centre and athletic facility that the whole community can be proud to call their own.

The Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre includes three swimming pools and associated structures, while the athletics area boasts a clubhouse to cater for events.

The enormity of this project was not lost on the judges and they were impressed by the collaboration involved and the ability of the contractor to meet the many challenges that impacted on the project.

Inclement weather, significant bulk earthworks, even water table issues were managed with innovation and professional aptitude over two North Queensland wet seasons, Master Builders said.

"This is a significant community project by the Mackay Regional Council that will see generations of sportspeople put to good use this significant regional asset. These are Olympic classed sporting facilities that will be recognised and utilised by the Australian sporting community.”

Paynters also won Sporting Facilities over $10 Million and the Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes categories.

Airlie Beach-based Coastal Edge Constructions were the big winners on the night with four substantial wins including Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, Individual Home over $2 million, Best Residential Swimming Pool and the coveted House of the Year.

Papillon II is a simply stunning timber home facing due north and cut into iconic Mount Whitsunday, all the while overlooking the picturesque waters of the Whitsundays.

The judges loved the positioning of the house and the use of locally sourced resources to create such a high standard of craftsmanship.

The close professional relationship between the builder and the owners was evident in the fit and finish, and quality fixtures and fittings throughout this top quality construction.

Master Builders' Mackay & Whitsunday Regional Manager Malcolm Hull congratulated all the winners across the 43 categories.

"The quality and diversity of homes, projects and individuals entered in this year's Awards program was extremely impressive,” Mr Hull said.

"We saw some really unique entries this year - a testament to what our local builders and tradies are capable of. This is also something all entrants and all those involved in can be extremely proud of.

"Our Master Builders Awards ceremony showcases what living in the Mackay & Whitsunday region is all about and highlights the amazing natural surrounds we have in our region.”

Major winners

World class centre

Winner of the 2019 Mackay & Whitsunday Project of the Year - Paynters Pty Ltd for Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Mackay now has an outstanding Olympic standard aquatic and recreation facility that provides world class competition opportunities and is the envy of every other regional town.

The quality of workmanship in the centre is demonstrated by the high level of finish achieved and the extremely fine building tolerances that are required to meet Olympic standard classification.

By implementing stakeholder engagement during the redesign period Paynters were able to ensure the client's needs were met on completion of the project.

Judges' comments:

"It is great to see this fantastic project has been completed with such precision and quality workmanship,” the judges said.

"The quality ensures that the endorsement for this project gains international accreditation.”

Simply Stunning

Winner of the 2019 Mackay & Whitsunday House of the Year - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for Papillon II

From the magnificent swimming pool to the exceptional fit and finish in every facet of this dream home, it's been built with position and lifestyle top of mind.

Taking full advantage of the incredible uninterrupted views, all rooms and the outdoor entertainment area have been given consideration of the owners' every need.

Papillon II is a stunning home that creates the unique lifestyle that is what Whitsunday Island living is all about.

Judges' comments:

"It's good to see yet another stunning house built highlighting the location and making best use of accessibility,” the judges said.

"It's always impressive when products used are made locally and give that specific regional flair to the build.

"There is a very high standard of finish that is a credit to all those involved.”

Stylish and practicable

Winner of the 2019 Mackay & Whitsunday President's Award - Brad Kirkpatrick Builder Pty Ltd for Ashford

Light, white and airy, this Hamptons style Richmond Hills home by Brad Kirkpatrick Builders offers excellent value for money.

The fixtures, cabinetry, outdoor living areas and small individual touches are unique to this home design and add a touch of character.

The stunning features strategically utilises space and is designed to be a family's forever home.

Judges' comments:

"This home is giving people the opportunity to afford a stylish and practical house at a reasonable cost,” the judges said.

"Ashford is beautifully finished for its catered market.

"I'm sure it will give the owners many years of enjoyment.”

All Mackay & Whitsunday winners

Construction

. Education Facilities up to $10 million - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for St Brendan's Stage 3 (Rural View)

. Education Facilities over $10 million - F K Gardner & Sons Pty Ltd for Mackay Northern Beaches State High School Performing Arts Centre (Rural View)

. Sporting Facilities up to $10 Million - T F Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for Mackay Showgrounds Grandstand and Equestrian Arena (Mackay)

. Sporting Facilities over $10 Million - Paynters Pty Ltd for Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre (Ooralea)

. Community Service Facilities - Taylor Builders Pty Ltd T/A TP Aquatic Constructions for Proserpine Water Park (Proserpine)

. Tourism and Leisure Facilities up to $10 million - Leith Mitchell for Freedom Shores - Boat Bungalows (Woodwark)

. Industrial Building up to $5 million - F K Gardner & Sons Pty Ltd for Whitsunday Foodservice Facility (Cannonvale)

. Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes - Paynters Pty Ltd for Murroona Gardens Aged Care (Bowen)

. Refurbishment/Renovation up to $750,000 - Lowcock Builders Pty Ltd for St Mary's Catholic School - Prep Room & Administration Upgrade (Bowen)

. Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 - Lowcock Builders Pty Ltd for Whitsunday Regional Council Chambers Restoration Project (Bowen)

. Best Rural and Remote Construction - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for Grosvenor Complex Shade Structure Replacement (Moranbah)

. Excellence in Energy Efficiency and Environmental Management - Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd for Shoal Point Waters - Lake and Park Precinct (Shoal Point)

Housing

. Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Urban Trend Constructions Australia Pty Ltd T/A Urban Trend Construction for Project Pineapple (Eimeo)

. Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000 - $575,000 - Latitude 20 Homes Pty Ltd for The Farm House (Bowen)

. Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for The Whitehouse (Hamilton Island)

. Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Gemini Homes (Qld) Pty Ltd for The Panama 210 (Plantation Palms Estate)

. Display Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for Ella (Beaconsfield)

. Individual Home up to $250,000 - Moloko Homes Pty Ltd for Cottage Design (Gregory River)

. Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Brad Kirkpatrick Builder Pty Ltd for Ashford (Richmond)

. Individual Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Cotter Builders Pty Ltd for Stellajean Residence (Alligator Creek)

. Individual Home $451,000 - $550,000 - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for Oakenden Residence (Oakenden)

. Individual Home $551,000 - $650,000 - Brad Kirkpatrick Builder Pty Ltd for Oakview (Richmond)

. Individual Home $651,000 - $750,000 - Jorgensen Builders Pty Ltd for Dunwold 444 (Gargett)

. Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 - Latitude 20 Homes Pty Ltd for The Bootooloo 470 (Bowen)

. Individual Home $951,000 - $1.25 million - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for Binnington Sands (East Mackay)

. Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million - Airlie Beach Constructions Pty Ltd for Yangaro 1 (Funnel Bay)

. Individual Home over $2 million - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for Papillon II (Airlie Beach)

. Best Use of Sloping Sites - Urban Trend Constructions Australia Pty Ltd T/A Urban Trend Construction for Botanica Residence (Woodwark)

. Best Use of Steel Frame Housing - Urban Trend Constructions Australia Pty Ltd T/A Urban Trend Construction for Freshwater Point Residence (Freshwater Point)

. Medium Density up to 3 Storeys - 2 to 5 Dwellings - Executive Living Homes Pty Ltd for Illuka Park Residences (East Mackay)

. Medium Density up to 3 storeys - over 5 Dwellings - Cumberland Homes Pty Ltd T/A Cumberland Constructions for Elementa Resort (Airlie Beach)

Specialty

. Best Residential Bathroom - Airlie Beach Constructions Pty Ltd for Yangaro 1 (Funnel Bay)

. Best Residential Kitchen - Jorgensen Builders Pty Ltd for Dunwold 444 (Gargett)

. Best Residential Swimming Pool - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for Papillon II (Airlie Beach)

Individual

. Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Gangemi Cabinet Makers Pty Ltd for Funnel Bay Project (Funnel Bay)

. Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Joshua V Barning T/A J B's Elite Tiling for Floor and Wall Tiling of Harrup Park Refurbishment (South Mackay)

. The Ken & Nola Clark Perpetual Award for Quality Workmanship - Greene Homes Whitsunday Pty Ltd for Sapphire Bay (Jubilee Pocket)

. Rising Star - Michael Cotter for Cotter Builders Pty Ltd

. Apprentice of the Year - Peter Marshall for Local Building Maintenance Pty Ltd

. Women in Building - Jodie McDonald for Hamilton Island Constructions No.1 Pty. Ltd

Major

. President's Award - Brad Kirkpatrick Builder Pty Ltd for Ashford (Richmond)

. Project of the Year - Paynters Pty Ltd for Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre (Ooralea)

. House of the Year - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for Papillon II (Airlie Beach)