A shark swimming close to underwater camera in blue water
Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

by Luke Mortimer
9th Jul 2019 5:09 PM
A bull shark has been detected off a beach in the Tweed this afternoon. But it's not the first time today with the creature appearing to hang around for a few hours.

The tagged shark of an unknown size was located by a NSW Government acoustic receiver at 3.08pm.

However, alerts by the NSW Department of Primary Industries indicated a tagged shark, likely the same animal, was first detected off Kingscliff about 2.20pm.

Kingscliff Beach Australia.
THE SHARK PICTURE DIVIDING THE INTERNET

Life savers have not been patrolling the beach today, but a drone has been used in recent days, according to a spokesman for Surf Life Saving NSW.

The detection comes during the NSW Government's SMART drum line trials at northern NSW beaches including Ballina, Boulders Beach, Evans Head, Lennox Head, Lighthouse Beach, Sharpes Beach and South Ballina Beach.

 

Bull sharks have been known to grow up to 3.5m in length.
A total of 23 sharks were caught on the lines between February 1 and April 30.

Most were tiger sharks, but a shortfin mako, dusky whaler, white shark, blacktip and bull shark were also snagged.

The largest was a 3.1m white shark.

