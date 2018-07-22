Bullarama brings bull riding action the the Whitsundays

Action from the second annual Bullarama event at the Jubilee Tavern on Saturday.

ALL THE bruising action of the rodeo had punters at the Jubilee Tavern on the edge of their seats during the second annual Bullarama event on Saturday night.

Competitors came from as far away as Charters Towers to compete in the event hosted by the Proserpine Rodeo Association and the Central Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Mackay-based rider Ky Hamilton was a stand-out competitor who rode a third in the rookie bull ride and was one of only two riders in the open bull ride to post a scoring ride.

Scoring a 78 a top a bull named Bubbasling, Hamilton has been riding open bulls since August last year and has been getting consistent rides with both the PBR and CRCA.

Bullarama open bull ride competitors. Peter Carruthers

"The first few jumps were pretty tough and he turned around and got me a bit bent out of shape, but he felt good,” he said.

Hamilton takes home $2000 in prize money plus a 60 per cent of all other entry fees.

Mitchel Paton form Nebo was the only other rider to post a scoring ride in the open bull.

Mitchell Head and Benn Kenny both scored 70 in rookie bull ride and third place getter with a 68 was Ky Hamilton.

Qynn Anderson won the 11-15-year-old steer ride from the only girl in the competition Lani Alexander and Jye Bella took third.

Samuel Agius posted the only scoring ride in the junior bull ride to take out the event and Ky Borghero won the mini bull ride from Jye Bella and Qynn Anderson.

President of the CRCA and MC for the event Tony 'Wardie' Ward said Jeff Dalton as chute boss travelled from Rockhampton and Jeff Curran had travelled form Middlemount.

"It's like a big family affair,” he said.

"You gotta help out the boys people from Prossie, they just do a wonderful job.”

A bull leaves the chute in the Under-15 steer ride at Bullarama on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Ward said Bullarama was a special event as the crowd had the chance to get very close to the action and really got involved.

"They get to see every horn going up the cowboy's rear end and bullfighters getting thrown all over the arena.

"Bullarama is probably one of the best in the business in regard to the proximity to the action,” he said.

Ward said the event has grown since last year and thanked the team at the Jubilee Tavern for hosting such a quality event.